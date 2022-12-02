Patrick Ayota has been re-appointed Deputy Managing Director of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for a five-year period with effect from 30th November 2022.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 01 December 2022 by Patrick Ocailap, on behalf of the chairman of Board of Directors at NSSF, he announced that Ayota will also serve as acting NSSF Managing Director as the process of appointing a substantive one is completed.

“The processes leading to the appointment of the Managing Director have taken longer. In the interim, the Deputy Managing Director will take care of this office until these processes are concluded,” Ocailap said.

“The Board assures NSSF members, stakeholders and the public that the Fund remains stable, and its operations are running normally,” he added.

Ocailap said this appointment is in accordance with Sections 39 and 40 of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act (Cap 222), as amended.

Richard Byarugaba’s tenure as NSSF MD ended at the end of November, according to the contract he had signed. However, sources say President Museveni has approved his reappointment on another five-year contract.

The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija and some members of the board have hailed Byarugaba for ‘turning the fund around’, including reducing the number of scandals involving loss of money, the digitization of the Fund’s operations and the turnaround time for different services.

The National Social Security Fund Uganda is a multi-trillion Fund mandated by the Government through the NSSF Act, Cap 222 (Laws of Uganda) to provide social security services to employees in the private sector.

The recent amendments in the NSSF Act transferred the mandate to appoint the Managing Director and the deputy from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to the Ministry of Gender and Social Development with the advice of the Board of Directors.