Ruparelia Foundation has been awarded the Conservation Education Award at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC)’s 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner which was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Friday.

The Foundation which is the philanthropic arm of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate owned by tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, was recognized for its great contribution towards UWEC.

Ruparelia family members are renown nature lovers and through their charity works have contributed to the growth of the tourism and wildlife sector in Uganda.

For instance in December 2020, the newest baby rhinoceros at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola district was named Rae Ruparelia. The name was decided by Rajiv Ruparelia, the Managing Director Ruparelia Group together with his wife Rae Naiya as one of the conservation strategy during the naming ceremony at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary.

The Ruparelia Foundation was founded in 2012 by Sudhir & Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia and runs its programs under the catchphrase theme: “Enriching Lives Together”.

For the past years, Ruparelia Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda. To date, more than 600 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

Ruparelia Foundation strives to create a positive and transformative change in the community through making a real difference in the course of the present-day but also have a sustainable plan for every initiative carried out.