Bank of Uganda (BoU) has built and equipped a new maternity block at Rubaya Health Center IV in Kabale District named after deceased former Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego, who presided over the function on Friday, said Prof Tumusiime-Mutebile embodied the spirit of giving.

“You may wonder why the central Bank of Uganda invests in maternal, newborn and child healthcare. You may wonder why the BoU had revamped and revitalised numerous health centres across the country. You may wonder what this all has to do with the late governor,” he said.

“The answer is simple and self-evident. It is because the BoU family believes deeply in the African concept of Obuntu or Ubuntu. And the Late Prof. Tumusiime-Mutebile embodied, exemplified, and lavished that sense of Ubuntu on everyone who interacted fruitfully with him, especially the less fortunate among us,” he explained.

“It is, therefore, befitting that the new maternity block is named in his memory. Our late governor was a devoted humanitarian, and this maternity block symbolizes his enduring legacy of service to humanity,” he said.

The Deputy Governor together with area leaders also planted a memorial tree and said the bank shall promote the planting of various other trees for flowers, shade, fruit, and hedge at the Rubaya health facility.

He also challenged the Kabale district leadership to extend financial literacy and sensitize all the people about producing a surplus beyond their household needs, which they can sell in the physical and electronic markets.

From the proceeds of the BoU@50 Charity Walk, the Bank has to date funded renovations at nine Health Centres namely, Budondo Health Centre IV, Kyanamukaka Health Centre IV, Rutete Health Centre III, Bwizibwera Health Centre IV, Ayivuni Health Centre III.

“Next, in the third phase, we will revamp and retool Kigorobya Health Centre IV in Hoima District, Rwoburunga Health Centre III in Mitooma District, and Magoro Health Centre III in Katakwi District,” the Deputy Governor said.

Dr. Ego said BoU will keep promoting maternal, newborn, and child health care under corporate social responsibility to sustain its contribution to the population’s productivity for increased competitiveness and better quality of life for all.