The International Crimes Division of the High Court has set 20th February 2023 as the date for the hearing of Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and his Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana’s bail application.

The legislators through their lawyers led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Samuel Muyizzi petitioned court challenging their continuous detention in Kitalya min maximum prison.

They contended that they have been on remand for over six months without trial and therefore they should be released on bail. Citing medical complications, the two said that they were mishandled before and during arrest and they want to access thorough treatment.

The two MPs and four other suspects who have been on remand for over six months are accused of terrorism contrary to sections 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August 2, 2021 allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.

