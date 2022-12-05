Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi has said he has no problem with veteran opposition figure Rtd. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye and that he is open to holding a discussion on many issues with him.

Muhoozi was replying to Besigye who agreed with him that NRM is “probably the most reactionary organisation in the country!”. Besigye added that “What he’s [Muhoozi] yet to find out, is that NRM is an outfit for organised crime and that it is M7, his father.”

“Finally my elder Kizza Besigye and I agree on something. As I said before, I have no problem with Kizza Besigye. He is my elder and I look forward to discussing with him on many issues,” Gen Muhoozi said.

Stories Continues after ad

“Maybe, he can teach Otafiire some lessons?” he added.

It all started with Muhoozi saying the NRM did not represent the people of Uganda and that he does not believe in the ruling party led by his father. “In Marxist terms it is probably the most reactionary organisation in the country,” he stated on Friday.

This comes after Gen. Kahinda Otafiire and other several leaders endorsed President Yoweri Museveni for the 2026 presidential elections.

Muhoozi warned that sections of NRM which are ‘signing declarations’ should prepare for tough times ahead. He believes there is a movement within NRM to disintegrate his presidential ambitions.

“Those people signing declarations against us in the NRM. We will teach you what Uganda means. This country belongs to Almighty God and the people of Uganda. Let us see who is stronger you or us?” Muhoozi said.

Muhoozi, who was relieved of duties as Commander of Land Forces in October following controversial tweets about Kenya, but then promoted to the rank of General, earlier today said he would soon make an “important announcement in the next few weeks” in his personal capacity and as a leader of this generation.