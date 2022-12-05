General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said he will make an important announcement in a few weeks in his personal capacity and as a leader of this generation.

Even though he did not disclose the exact date, the First Son said he won’t announce it on twitter, but by other means.

“In a few weeks, I will make an important announcement. Not on Twitter but by other means. I will make it in my personal capacity and as the leader of our generation,” he tweeted.

Muhoozi first signaled his desire to go public about his presidential ambitions when he turned his 48th birthday celebrations this year into a national event.

Gen Muhoozi who was relieved of duties as Commander of Land Forces in October after controversial tweets about capturing Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks, later announced that he wants to be president of Uganda to honour his mother Janet Kataaha Museveni.

“The only way I can repay my great mother is by being President of Uganda! And I shall definitely do it!!” he tweeted on October 27.

Across the country and online, multiple ‘Team MK’ or ‘MK 2026’ support groups have popped up to support his future presidential run.

Uganda will go to the polls in 2026 to elect a new president.