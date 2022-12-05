Ernesto Otafiire, the son to Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has told Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi to remain humble stating that their fathers are in the evening of their regime.

“Our fathers are in the evening of their regime, it’s high time you became humble. These Generals and people you taunt will owe us nothing when our fathers are no more .When chasing us into exile, make sure you can run as fast as some of us. I am sure you know what exile means,” Otafiire’s son said.

“This country doesn’t belong to any of (us), it was here before we came, it has been here and it will be here long after we are gone . Be humble and calm down,” he added.

This comes after Muhoozi said Otafiire could get some lessons from veteran opposition figure Rtd. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye.

“Finally my elder Kizza Besigye and I agree on something. As I said before, I have no problem with Kizza Besigye. He is my elder and I look forward to discussing with him on many issues, Maybe, he can teach Otafiire some lessons?” Gen Muhoozi said after agreeing with Besigye that ‘NRM is probably the most reactionary organisation in the country.’

Gen. Kahinda Otafiire and other several leaders have endorsed President Yoweri Museveni for the 2026 presidential elections which could disintegrate Muhoozi’s presidential ambitions.