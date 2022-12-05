Kyambogo University is graduating over 12,000 students this week in a three-day graduation ceremony.

Professor Eli Katunguka, the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, while addressing the media at Kyambogo University in Kampala on Monday, revealed that the University Senate agreed that the University hold the 18th graduation from 7th to 9th December starting from 8am-1pm.

He said plans have been underway, the University Council has blessed the occasion, and in preparation of the graduation ceremony, the University first installed the Chancellor.

Stories Continues after ad

Professor John Yakobo Okedi was installed on 9th November after being appointed by the President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, replacing the former Chancellor Professor John Ssebuwufu.

He noted that this is the first time the University is graduating the highest and the largest number of students since it was established. Of those set to graduate, 6,239 are male and 5,841 are female.

“We are glad that we are having the big harvest of students and to contribute to the human resource capital of this country. This ceremony will be physical and we urge all students wherever they are to come and attend the graduation ceremony,” Professor Eli Katunguka added.

The Vice Chancellor during the press Conference also noted that students graduating from the Learning Centers of Soroti and Bushenyi will graduate from the Main campus.

According to the press release, the first day, that is 7th, will have students from the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation and those from the School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

The second day (8th Thursday) will have students from faculties of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Agriculture, School of Vocational Studies and School of Arts and Industrial Design.

The last day (9th Friday) shall have School of Education, School of Computing and Information Science and School of Built Environment, and lastly Faculties of Science and Engineering.

He noticed that there is a concern that some students are not on the graduation list. He said this is because the students have retakes or have not paid the university dues. He also revealed that other times, some results come late but this time the Senate decided not to have an addendum.

“if there are students who have everything needed for graduation but are not on the list, after graduation, they will be required to go through the right procedures and they will be given their transcripts,” he assured.

According to Professor Katunguka, the University will be closed for other university activities for all these three days.

“During the three days of the 18th Graduation ceremony, starting from Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th and Friday 9th December 2022, there will not be any lectures taking place at Kyambogo,” Prof Katunguka said.

Wilson Okaka while showing his happiness on Twitter, he congratulated all the Kyambogo University graduands on marking their latest career development excellence in 2022. “Give thanks and glory to God who fills your life with all kinds of good things so that you stay brilliant, strong, and young as you fly higher and higher like an eagle. Be always blessed,” he posted.

Each graduand is only allowed to invite two guests to accompany them. No more people shall be accepted.

Professor Eli Katunguka revealed that the University has invited The First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports. However, she informed them that she will be having other engagements. Professor said that Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education will represent Janet Museveni.