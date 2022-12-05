The Uganda Rugby Men’s 7s team has been pooled with USA, Great Britain, and defending champions Australia in group D.

Uganda will compete as an invitational side in these Cape Town Sevens.

The Cape Town Stadium, which only recently hosted the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, will be the battleground for the top 16 men’s and 12 women’s sevens teams this coming weekend.

Group A has hosts South Africa, France, Fiji and Canada. New Zealand is in Pool C with Argentina, Kenya and Spain while Group B consists of Ireland, Samoa, Uruguay and japan.

The Cape Town 7s will take place on 9-11th December 2022 at the Cape Town Stadium.

The stopover in Cape Town will be the third in the 2022/23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with the opening tournaments taking place in Hong Kong (4-6 November) and Dubai (2-3 December).

The tournament consists of 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams, playing in pools, with the top teams progressing to the Cup quarter-finals and the bottom teams playing out for lower positions in the next round. Every match is crucial, as World Series points are up for grabs.

The final tournament points are determined on overall log position (for a specific tournament), and at the end of all the tournaments across the globe, those points are added up to determine the overall World Series winner and subsequent placings.

Performance of Uganda in the Dubai 7s.

France 10-07 Uganda

Ireland 33-15 Uganda

Spain 26-05 Uganda

Fiji 29-14 Uganda

Uganda 00-29 Canada