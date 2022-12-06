President Yoweri Museveni has committed support to Morocco on behalf of Uganda to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Museveni said during King Mohammed VI of Morocco’s visit to the country and held talks at State House over the matter.

“Received a message from His Highness, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, seeking support in their bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” Museveni said.

Stories Continues after ad

Museveni stated that he will support Morocco provided their bid does not collide with interests of East African states.

“Being the first country to approach us, I will support them on condition that it doesn’t collide with the interests of the East African states,” the President added.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) re-opened bidding for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after stripping Guinea of the right to host the competition.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe said that the 24-team tournament will be removed because of a lack of suitably advancing infrastructure and facilities.

Uganda and Tanzania will reportedly bid to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

The minimum requirement for hosting Afcon according to CAF is that the host country should have six stadiums to cater to the 24 teams that take part in the tournament. In addition, the federation notes that there should be two 40,000 capacity stadiums, two 20,000-seater stadiums, and two with a capacity of 15,000.