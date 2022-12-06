A notorious child kidnapper, who was linked to four incidents of child kidnap for ransom, was fatally wounded, during a violent confrontation, with an arresting team from the Flying Squad Unit at Salaama – Munyonyo.

The kidnapper who was identified as Fred Mwanje, a 28 year old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, on November 19, 2022, at around 10am, the suspect went into the home of Bulega Abdu and Nakawungo Shamim, and knocked at the gate, which was responded to by Shamim, the victim’s mother. He inquired whether they had adult children, who were interested in professional football training. The mother, asked him to contact her husband, Bulega Abdu, and shared his contacts.

At around 3pm, the victim, 7 year old Najib Muyingo was kidnapped, when both parents were away, from their home in Kibiri “A” zone, Busabala ward, in Wakiso district. Later in the day, at around 5pm, the suspect, rang the victim’s father, on his contact number and demanded a ransom of Shs3 million, in exchange for the release of the victim and also for the reason as to why he kidnapped him. Amidst police investigations, the victim paid a ransom of Shs2 million, and the victim was handed over to the parents after medical examination.

After ten days on November 29, 2022, at around 5pm, the suspect kidnapped a one Ssegawa Quiram, a 6 year old primary pupil from their home at Makerere Kinoni Rubaga division, and demanded for a ransom of Shs2 million in exchange for their son’s release.

Enanga said the suspect kept changing his location from Kulekana, Entebbe, Namulanda, Kampala, Taxi park, Bweyogerere and Mabira.

“He was eventually tracked down to his home in Salaama- Munyonyo, where he was fatally wounded during a violent confrontation. A motorcycle registration number UEM 418Z, that was being used in the kidnaps was recovered and exhibited. The proceeds from the ransoms were being used to construct his house in Mukono.”

Enanga reiterated that as joint security agencies, they do not encourage, endorse or condone the payment of ransoms to kidnappers since it endangers other young children, by providing an incentive for child kidnappers and copycat criminals.