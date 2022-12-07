The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has made some changes in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Among the changes announced by the deputy army spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki, Major General Francis Takirwa has been appointed Acting Deputy Commander Land Force.

Maj Gen Francis Takirwa will deputize Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga who is the Commander Land Forces in the UPDF.

In other changes, Major General Jack Bakasumba has been appointed Acting Chief of Staff Land Force while Brigadier General Bob Paciesky Ogiki was promoted to Major General and appointed 2 Division Commander.