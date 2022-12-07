Supreme Court Judge, Mr. Ruby Opio Aweri has died at the age of 69, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has announced.

Justice Aweri died today December 7, 2022 at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, according to the Chief Justice. Aweri has also been the Chief Inspector of Courts.

“The Judiciary family is saddened with the passing of Justice Opio Aweri, as he has been described by many as a great towering legal mind who served the bench with boundless dedication, utmost humility and commitment for nearly four decades. No doubt that the nation will miss his noble service,” reads Justice Owiny-Dollo’s statement.

Stories Continues after ad

Justice Opio Aweri joined the Judiciary in 1983 as a grade one magistrate and rose through the ranks to a Justice of the Supreme Court, a position he has held until the time of his death.

As a career Judicial officer, Justice Opio Aweri was appointed judge of the High Court in 1998 and later elevated to a Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2015. At the time of his demise, he was the Chief Inspector of the Courts of judicature.

“Our prayer is for the Almighty God to comfort the family at such a moment of grief. A detailed funeral programme shall be communicated later,” Justice Owiny-Dollo added.