Since 2021, the county witnessed spats of abductions and arbitrary arrests. The abductors target the supporters of the opposition political parties mainly the National Unity Platform (NUP) which had become a stumbling to the incumbent.

Since then hundreds of people have been arrested by gun-wielding men in plain clothes and bundled in the waiting Toyota Hiace commonly known as ‘Drones’. A handful of them have been held without trial; others have been arraigned and charged before court and a few of them have been released.

In February 2021, military police descended on eight journalists beating and injuring them. The journalists were covering National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who was on his way to deliver a petition to the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights over the continued human rights violations in Uganda which included; arbitrary arrests, murders, kidnaps and others.

According to a list that was released by the NUP, 24 of their supporters have been missing since 2019. The victims were abducted from their homes, places of work and sundry.

Last month (November), the Leader of the Opposition in parliament (LoP), Mathias Mpuuga said on October 6, 2022, NUP submitted to the government, as requested, a list of individuals who were abducted by armed state operatives.

The second list had persons who have been in detention for close to two years but without trial in competent courts of law as per the dictates of the Constitution of Uganda.

“The regime undertook to account for all the missing persons within one month. We gave them the benefit of doubt; after all, the time frame they fixed was just four weeks away! Instead, during this period, they opened a new chapter of abductions and detention without trial,” he said.

He said a few of the victims who have been lucky to get out of the illegal detention cells after about two weeks, come with all the hallmarks of torture.

On November 28, 2022, Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake raised a procedural matter on the floor of parliament about the abduction of citizens, especially from the central region. Zaake said the victims are mostly supporters of the opposition parties.

He said about a month ago, Kavuma Jamushid, a National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter who doubled as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine’s bodyguard and three other youths were abducted from their workplace. However, none of them have been produced before court.

“Speaker, this month alone, hundreds of youth have been abducted; they have not been seen or heard of. This matter has been going on all along, no one seems to be doing anything?” he said on the floor of parliament.

The fracas however ensued in the plenary when Zaake declined to obey Speaker Thomas Tayabwa’s orders and later adjourned the house for five minutes. When the house resumed, the speaker referred Zaake to the rules committee for scrutiny.

While appearing before local television, former Kawempe North MP Latif Sebaggala said, “Many Ugandans that were abducted have been in prison for over two years and they don’t know why they are there. There is so much tension in the country and security agencies are the ones at the front of human rights abuse.”

“Allan Ssewanya and Muhammad Segirinya have been denied bail for presumably being behind the pang-wielding men who killed people in Masaka, yet Kanyamunyu who we know killed someone got bail and even went to the family to apologize. Why is it so hard for the two jailed MPs to get bail?” Sebaggala said.

Recent cases of abduction

On November 8, 2021, security operatives traveling in a “drone” picked up seven members of Hajj Abdul Nadduli’s family.

The five of them were picked during an operation that was carried out between 3:00 am and 4:00 am. A private car, Toyota Premio with unrevealed registration numbers later at 8:00 am picked up two girls aged 20yrs. The two girls are daughters of Yusuf Jakana a younger brother to Hajj Abdul Nadduli. Yusuf had earlier been picked. They were later released on grounds that the person who fed them with information was mad.

On November 28, 2022, state operatives traveling in a drone abducted the former presidential candidate Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta and Sheikh Yahya Mwanje. The two were picked from National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) offices in Bugoloobi and Nakasero mosque in the central business district.

Kabuleta has since been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison. Sheikh Mwanje was in tandem released.

Victims speak up

A victim only identified as Baazi said there is no dignity in the drone.

“The kidnappers usually put you under their chairs, step on your back and the questioning begins. The questioning is done by men in hoods who kicks and slaps you everywhere. The trauma and psychological torture I got after that experience, I wish it to no one!” he said

Nambazira Sauda who purports to be the mother of Godfrey Kirumira, a 17-year-old missing boy said the survivors of the planned abduction revealed that he was kidnapped by a group which was led by Kamuntu Sam Majambere, the ardent support of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Luwero.

Narrating her ordeal, she said her son was kidnapped on November 5, 2022, and taken by a waiting drone.

“The children he was playing with told me that Majambere came with other men armed with guns, slapped him (Godfrey), he fell down and they carried him to the waiting drone,” she said.

“Majembere, killed my son, you should have fought with your age mates and left my son. I don’t know how you killed my son. Give me his body and I at least give him a decent burial,” she wailed.

Gov’t speaks out

Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the Minister of Internal Affairs said when government starts abducting its citizens then it is no longer a government.

“People get arrested not abducted. Why should a government abduct its citizens? Where do you take them after abducting them? People are supposed to be arrested and confined in gazetted places of confinement,” he said.

He said whoever arrests people and put them in un-gazetted places of confinement is a criminal and those ones should and arrested because they have no right to abduct citizens.

“If you think that someone has committed a crime, arrest him, put him in a gazetted place of detention and produce him before the court. If you think it is a mistaken identity or there is no sufficient evidence, release them,” he said.

Interviewed for this story Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said intelligence agencies throughout the world use private cars as a mode of transport for their activities.

“Intelligence operations have to be covert, not known to the public. It is not abduction, as people say, they are arrests of criminals who are more especially against the state. Criminals of such nature can’t be summoned like in other cases but arrested on the spot,” he said.

He said some opposition supporters could the least of the criminals wanted by security agencies.