The fallen Supreme Court Judge Justice Ruby Opio Aweri will be accorded an official burial, Eagle Online has learnt.

Justice Opio died yesterday at Mulago National Referral Hospital at the age of 69. His death was announced by Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo.

According to the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, President Yoweri Museveni has directed that the fallen Judge be accorded an official burial.

Stories Continues after ad

“President has directed that the fallen Justice Ruby Opio Aweri is accorded an official funeral befitting his status. Accordingly, all arrangements are now underway. May Justice Aweri’s soul rest in eternal peace,” Babalanda said.

Born in Dokolo District in 1953, Aweri held a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University, a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre and a Master of Laws also obtained from Makerere University.

His career started in 1982, as a legal assistant in Soroti District. In 1983, Opio Aweri was appointed a Grade One magistrate. He gradually rose through the ranks and in 1998, he was appointed a judge of the High Court.

In 2014, he was promoted to the Uganda Court of Appeal. In September 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Uganda. In August 2017, the Judiciary named him as the new Chief Inspector of Courts on a three-year term.