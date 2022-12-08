The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party vice chairperson for central region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, and the Deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja, have tasked party leaders from Mukono district to assist the government with manifesto implementation within their areas of jurisdiction to ensure service delivery among citizens during a meeting at the Colline Hotel in Mukono municipality

“We are the party in power. And so the manifesto is in place for us to implement. Face the public servants and ask them difficult questions concerning accountability,” Namayanja said.

She added that by doing so, the government would fulfill its pledges and promises, thereby improving people’s lives.

Namayanja said initiatives like the Parish Development Model and the Emyooga program aim to provide soft loans to people with small or medium enterprises to expand their businesses and reduce household poverty.

In terms of mobilizing support, the deputy secretary general urged party leaders to avoid threats in favor of persuading potential supporters while on a mission to reclaim victory in the central region.

“Our strategy should be to explain the achievements of the NRM government over the years and the plans yet to be fulfilled,” she said.

Kiwanda called upon leaders to follow up on the proper utilization of district road funds that are used for maintenance. This will improve access roads, thereby facilitating quick transportation of goods to markets.

He asked the leaders to remain committed to supporting the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, who for years has proven his capacity to steer the country forward.

The Vice Chairman cautioned leaders against disunity and intrigue and urged them to focus on building proper structures that will strengthen the ruling party.

The senior manager for communication and public relations, Mr. Rogers Mulindwa, advised the leaders to engage in the battle against propaganda and disinformation from the opposition supporters.

The district leaders thanked the senior party cadres for taking the initiative to resolve conflicts among the area leaders and pledged to work with the government to foster unity in the area and enhance service delivery.

The meeting followed Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja’s engagements in the region to assess government services.