Church of Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO) to enhance adoption of agricultural technology promotion in all Church of Uganda Dioceses beginning with Karamoja region where there is urgent need for food security and nutrition interventions.

The MoU signed at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe, will see NARO provide technical support for technology adoption and promotion and conduct agriculture related trainings for technology transfer and adoption for farmers and practitioners..

The partnership will also see NARO support capacity building of Church of Uganda leaders and make available or recommend agriculture equipment and inputs required in agriculture technology adoption and promotion.

The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Rev Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary signed on behalf of Church of Uganda while Dr. Ambrose Agona, the Director General of NARO signed on behalf of NARO.

Archbishop Kaziimba lauded the partnership and pledged total commitment of Church of Uganda to implement the partnership with transparency, accountability and faithfulness.

“I am happy that we have entered this partnership to help our people embrace agriculture technology. The government has been very supportive to our agriculture mechanization agenda.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added, “NARO has always been supporting Church of Uganda. We have well laid structures from Parish level in every village in Uganda. Our accountability and leadership structures are very well laid which makes the work of reporting and collaboration very easy.”

Dr. Ambrose Agona pledged government’s continued support to help the Church transform the lives of its people by promoting value addition and quality in the agro-processing value chains.

“We shall produce seeds and make it available for Church of Uganda, designate and facilitate personnel for technology transfer and dissemination to the communities in this collaboration.” Dr. Agona said.

Rev. Andrew Agaba, Church of Uganda’s Director of Household and Community Transformation said that the partnership comes as a result of the recent intervention by the Church in Karamoja.

“When we recently gave food to Karamoja with funding from ACT Alliance, our Dioceses and other partners, we realized the need for sustainability. The seeds provided by NARO and other services will greatly transform Karamoja and other areas.” Rev. Agaba said.

He added, “We want our people especially those in Karamoja to grow their own crops and have bumper harvests. I am certain, this partnership will greatly support our sustainable livelihoods agenda.”