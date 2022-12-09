The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Secretary General, Mr. Nathan Nandala Mafabi has lost his mother.

Joyce Nafuna died yesterday at Mt. Elgon hospital.

“Our Secretary General Nandala Mafabi announces the death of his beloved mother Joyce Nafuna who died on Thursday 8th Dec 2022, at Mt Elgon Hospital,” FDC said in a statement.

Stories Continues after ad

“Our condolences to Hon. Mafabi, the family, friends and relatives. We shall keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Rest well, Joyce.”

She will be laid to on Saturday 10th December, 2022 in Busita, Budadiri Sironko District.