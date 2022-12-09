The URA customs enforcement team has impounded a taxi, registration number UBD 701M and recovered 1.6 tons of smuggled basmati rice.

The authority recently received information of a taxi coming from the East that had carried suspicious items. They immediately swung into action to had it impounded.

However, like most smugglers, the driver of the taxi too had his informer because he kept driving on and off the designated routes.

With URA’s vigilance, all suspicious corners were deployed until the taxi was chased after from Mukono-wantoni and netted in Seeta.

The taxi was driven to URA and upon verification, 65 bags of 25 kilograms of Basmati rice were found.

URA urged the general public to report to all suspicious trade practices in their areas to enable create a level trading ground for all legitimate traders.