A number of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on Monday night crossed into Uganda through Ntoroko District but were held off by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

The developments were confirmed by army’s spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

“Estimated 20-30 ADF fighters last night crossed River Semuliki into Kyanja in Ntoroko district. Our intelligence got wind of them and they were intercepted. A fight is on to decisively deal with the group. 11 of them have been put out of Action,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

He added that eight of the rebels have been captured alive, 10 sub-machine guns recovered at Kyapa Village, Bweramure Sub County, Ntoroko District with operations still on going.

Date 13 Dec 22.

Combat Results so far at Kyapa Village.

Bweramure Sub County Ntoroko District.

Enemy Side.

11 POA.

08 Captured Alive.

10 Smgs Charged from the Enemy.

01 PK Charged from the ADF.

Own Side.

01 KIA.

Operation is going on. — Defence Spokesperson (@UPDFspokespersn) December 13, 2022

More details to follow.