President Yoweri Museveni has directed the former Commander Land Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to investigate corruption in the Ministry of Defence which has caused panic at the ministry headquarters in Mbuya.

According to sources the First Son will investigate the procurement processes in Mbuya especially the Classified Procurements which have been dogged by cases of corruption.

Sources say he will be assisted by highly experienced and incorruptible investigators who are close to the president.

The sources say there is a racket of suppliers who work closely with the Ministry of Defence officials to inflate the price of the procured items.

The President and Commander-In-Chief has given me the task to clean up the Ministry of Defence. MoD will be saved from all the corruption that has been going on for decades. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) December 13, 2022

The offices which are under the radar are the offices of the Permanent Secretary and Joint Chief of Staff where a racket is said to be fleecing the country.

“The cabal is highly connected but soon this racket will be busted and their days are numbered,” the source said.

Even some military units make requests for specific items but when it reaches Mbuya, some Ministry of Defence officials do otherwise.

President Yoweri Museveni had moved and tried to clean the Ministry but corruption and syndicated rackets have slowly come back.