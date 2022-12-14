The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has officially unveiled the NSSF Smart Card Loyalty Programme for the members to have access to unlimited discounts on selected goods and services whilst transacting.

The initiative is one of the major features of the NSSF Smart Card, a three-in-one social security card that embeds NSSF functionality and bank functionality in addition to the Loyalty Program. This is in partnership with various companies like Centenary Bank.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Peter Ayota, the Deputy Managing Director, said that to operationalize the initiative, NSSF has partnered with over eight merchants from real estate, construction, technology and hospitality industries across the country. These were deliberately selected to suit the needs of the members.

He added that the 2019 post-retirement survey showed that 60% of the benefits paid out to members had been allocated to house improvement or construction and land.

“We, therefore, wanted to create more value for members by giving them an opportunity to acquire desirable assets at a subsidized rate before they retired so that they can invest their retirement savings in more profitable ventures,” Ayota said.

He further guided that a member only has to present a valid NSSF Smart Card to the participating merchants under this program at any of their selling locations to purchase discounted products or services.

“To join as a merchant, simply approach our marketing office to discuss the nature of the discounts you would like to provide. The current participating merchants are listed on our website and various media channels,” he guided.

NSSF has about 8000 people that have shown interest in the smart card with active usage standing at 60.7% to date. The main driver of these enrollments has been the availability of discounted offers on selected products and services.