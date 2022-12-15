World Football governing body, FIFA has confirmed a list of Ugandan referees approved to receive FIFA badges for the calendar year 2023.

Uganda now has 24 FIFA certified referees, an increase by one on the current list – with three new badge holders.

The list submitted by FUFA to FIFA was released with 24 names including 8 Centre Referees and 10 Assistant Referees for the eleven-aside football.

Stories Continues after ad

Futsal maintains two slots from this year just Beach Soccer that will remain with four slots.

The only increment to 24 comes from main football where Uganda has earned another slot, taken by Lucky Razaake Kasalirwe.

The budding centre referee is one of the three new names on the annual list. The other two are assistant referees Timothy Gumisiriza Karusigarira and Elizabeth Nassolo.

Full List

Male Centre Referees: Mashood Ssali, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya, Lukcy Razaake Kasalirwe and George Olemu

Male Assistant Referees: Ronald Katenya, Okello Lee, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra, Timothy Gumisiriza Karusigarira

Futsal Referees: Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Sengendo

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio and Joel Chote Munyendoh.

Female Centre Referees: Shamirah Nabadda, Habiba Naigaga and Diana Murungi

Female Assistant Referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane MutonyMutonyi and Elizabeth Nassolo