The Electoral Commission (EC) is to finally relocate to its new premises tomorrow Friday, December 16.

According to a statement issued by the Commission’s Secretary, Leonard Mulekwah, the old offices along Jinja road are to be closed to the public from tomorrow to allow them undertake the relocation process.

“The closure will enable the Commission undertake the process of relocating the head office from the current premises on Plot 55 Jinja Road, Kampala to the following new address; Plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala (formerly head office of the National Housing and Construction Company Ltd),” Mulekwah noted.

Stories Continues after ad

He said the Registry at the new offices will be open on week days except the public holidays.

“The commission regrets any inconveniences that you may encounter during the process of the new office relocation,” he stated.

Mulekwah added that the new premises located on 7th street, Industrial Area will be open to the general public starting Monday January 16, 2023.