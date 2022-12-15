The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement team in Iganga has seized 8,000 pieces of assorted phones that had been smuggled into the country.

The team recently received information about a consolidation centre of a suspected smuggler who had stocked uncustomed phones.

The smuggler was surprised by an early morning visit from the tax body at the premises where these goods had been hidden.

“On opening the gate, they were welcomed by unexpected guests [URA enforcement officers]. At the first glance one could think the premises had no valuables,” Winifred Kusiima, one of the officers part of deployment narrated.

In a room where these items had been concealed, they had disguised with old dirty plywood. It was hard to tell anything had been hidden there.

However, the URA team checked everywhere especially the unfinished part of the residence and discovered several boxes.

These were opened at the URA offices and following items were discovered; 61 cartons x 60pieces of Itel button phone Model: it2160; 1 Carton x 40 pieces of Itel button phone Model: it562; 2 Cartons x 40pieces of Itel Smart phone A510W Model: A16; 4 Cartons x 60 pieces of Itel button phone Model: it2173; 3 Cartons x 40 pieces of Itel button phone Model: it5081; 5 Cartons x 60 pieces of Itel button phone Model: it5606; 46 Cartons x 60 pieces of Itel button phone Model: it2163; 3 Cartons x 60 pieces of Techno button phone Model: T101; 1 Carton x 60 pieces of Techno button phone Model: T402; 1 Carton x 6 pieces of Techno button phone Model: T372.

Others are: 50 pieces of Guava button phone Model: G105; 8 pieces of Samhe button phone Model: S2202; 92 pieces of Samhe button phone Model: S2203; 100 pieces of Samhe button phone Model: S2206; 49 pieces of Samhe button phone Model: S315; 26 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R528; 11 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R5330; 4 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R2180; 2 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R349; 1 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R5606; 1 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R2160; 3 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: R2150; 1 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: 1112; 2 pieces of Realfone button phone Model: X2-02; 1 carton x 100 pieces of Samhe button phone Model: S2202

URA has intensified intelligence guided operations leveraging the use of Non-Intrusive Inspection technology at the border points and field intelligence enforcement operations.