The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi has officiated at the Handover/Takeover of the office of Deputy Commander Land Forces (D/CLF) from Lt Gen Sam Okiding to Maj Gen Francis Takirwa.

He also officiated at the handover/takeover of the office of Chief of Staff Land Forces from Maj Gen Bob Paciesky Ogiki to Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba.

Both functions, plus the pipping of Maj Gen Bob Ogiki happened at Land Forces General headquarters in Bombo, Luwero district.

In his remarks while presiding over both functions, Gen Mbadi commended both the newly promoted and appointed Generals for their outstanding service that has created new opportunities.

He noted that promotions and tours of duty mean extra responsibility and accountability.

“Promotions and takeover is a form of accountability to the UPDF and show trust from the appointing authority in terms of methods of work,” he said.

Gen Mbadi called for the preservation of discipline and professionalism from the newly promoted and appointed Generals to guard national security and peace.

He encouraged them to continuously train and develop other troops; in terms of capacity or skills at work for the continuity of the pro-people army.

He concluded by congratulating new commanders upon their new appointments and further implored them to take keen interest in uplifting the welfare of troops in all UPDF units and promotions.

Lt Gen Sam Okiding, the Outgoing D/CLF and now Force Commander ATMIS extended his gratitude to his former commander Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the new CLF Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga for their cordial and brotherly relationship.

The Incoming Deputy Commander Land Forces expressed his gratitude upon the new appointment and thanked the UPDF leadership for entrusting him to serve in another capacity.

The Outgoing Chief of Staff Land Forces and now new 2 Division Commander Maj Gen Bob Paciesky Ogiki thanked the President and Commander in Chief UPDF H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for entrusting him with the new appointment. He promised to work as expected.

The 2 Division Commander attributed his elevation to the continuous guidance from superiors and colleagues. ”

Your cooperation as the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs has enabled me to accomplish many tasks,” he affirmed.

He wished the Incoming Chief of Staff Land Forces the best of luck.

The Ceremony was also graced by the attendance of the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Commander Land Force Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Military Police Maj Gen Don Nabasa, Chief of Staff Air Force Brig Gen David R. Gonyi, Chief of Personnel and Administration Brig Gen Eugene Ssebugwawo, among other UPDF Senior and Junior Officers.