Police have arrested four of their own over a security break in at the home of the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa’s Munyonyo home.

The four officers from VVIP Unit were arrested yesterday Saturday after it was noticed that a ‘thief’ had access the home of Tayebwa and made off with a child’s laptop among other things.

The four a being held up at the Railway police grounds pending investigations that are being conducted by a joint security team.

“It is true there was a security lap at home of the Deputy Speaker as all the four police guards on duty were outside as an intruder scaled over the fence and made his way to the house. We have so far been informed that he made off with the child’s laptop. We have arrested the four officers who were on duty that night as we investigate further” a security personnel from one the agencies probing the matter told Eagle Online.

This website has also been informed that the intruder was captured on CCTV cameras which they say will help in establishing the identity of the person.

However, Tayebwa had earlier downplayed the incident by trying to conceal it when he dismissed it through his twitter handle.

A Deputy Speaker is ranked number four in hierarchy of leadership in the county and therefore, any security breach on him or his home is seen as a matter of national importance.