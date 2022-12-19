The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has banned referee Mr. John Bosco Kalibala from taking part in any kind of football related activity at national level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of fifteen years over match-fixing.

“Upon critical analysis of the evidence on the file and the submissions of Mr. Kalibala, the Committee found the referee guilty of infringement of Article 31 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Duty to report) and Article 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Manipulation of football matches or competitions),” reads part of the statement released by FUFA.

Kalibbala was found guilty on two accounts (matches) that were played in 2021.

“The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee analysed the evidence on the file namely the CAF Match Integrity Report for Match No. 59 Tooro United v UPDF played on 30th November 2021, investigation into Match No. 90 Gaddafi FC Vs Onduparaka FC played on 21st December 2021 as well as his own admissions and established that in the matches mentioned above and on other numerous occasions, Mr. Kalibala received financial gain in return for influencing the outcome of the matches,” the statement adds.

The decision was based on FUFA’s zero tolerance against all kinds of match manipulation and or match fixing, the need for sanctions to serve as a deterrent to other individuals, the need to maintain the integrity of the sport, and the threat match fixing poses to sports competitions.

In this respect, the Committee stressed that Mr. Kalibala was subject to the strongest sanction the Committee could impose.