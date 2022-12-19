Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe and his wife Christine Okabe have died in a road accident. Their death was confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

“It is with great pain that I announce the passing on of our colleague, brother and Member of Parliament for Serere County Patrick Okabe and his wife in a road accident this morning. I ask us all to stand with the family during this difficult moment,” Among said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said; “Extremely sad to comprehend the passing on of Patrick Okabe, MP Serere County. A true voice of reason, an author, a passionate believer in the Almighty and a Peace Maker, Hon. Okabe died at a time when we needed him most! Condolences to the family. Rest in Peace brother.”

Stories Continues after ad

The accident occurred at Naboa Budaka District, along Iganga-Mbale highway. Their driver only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital.

Traffic police spokesperson ASP Faridah Nampiima, said the cause of the accident has been attributed to the Isuzu box body driver who drifted from his side to the side of the Land Cruiser that was coming from Mbale heading to Iganga and thus had a head on collision. The driver of the Fuso box body is on the run.