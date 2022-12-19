Ruparelia Group has been recognised and honoured as the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) Main Sponsors during the 2022 awards event that took place at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto.

Owned by Businessman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, Ruparelia Group was recognised for its child companies; the Speke Group of Hotels, the Ruparelia Foundation and the Kabira Country Club, for always supporting the FMU rally championships and other motocross events.

FMU president Dipu Ruparelia said; “These awards have come a bit late given the challenges the federation has faced before arising from Covid and many more. But we are thankful that we managed to organize this big event and award all our champions.”

All motocross, autocross, Enduro, and national rally champions from 2019 to this year were awarded at the glamourous event that had not been organized in almost three years.

The Katende and Blick brothers, Filbert Muwonge, Gift Sebuguzi, Sharifah Kateete, Kylan Wekesa picked up the most awards for their achievements in their respective motocross classes since 2019.

Godfrey Nsereko (2019), Ibrahim Lubega (2020/21), and 2022 winner Oscar Ntambi were crowned two-wheel drive champions.

Ibrahim Lubega also received his 2019 Clubman Rally Championship award sharing the stage with Muhammed Bwete who is the reigning champion in the category.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba ended their wait to be confirmed as the 2019 National Rally Champions. The Moil crew also received their 2021 African Rally Championship Group N champions award.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga were also awarded the 2021 champions.

However, the award for the 2022 national rally champions were put on hold following a petition placed by two crews of Jonas Kansiime and Ponsiano Lwakataka challenging the championship points.

The 2022 national sprints champion will be announced after the final event in Busiika on 26 December.