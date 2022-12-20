Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has announced a provisional squad for the forthcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) after government finally released funds for preparations to go ahead.

FUFA President Moses Magogo had earlier threatened to withdraw the team from tournament due to absence of funds. The Ministry of Finance then released Shs2 billion of the Shs6 billion needed to participate in the tournament. Parliament also set up an Adhoc committee that is investigating the usage of funds in the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Micho today named a squad of 35 players that will embark on preparations for the biennial tournament that features players currently playing in their respective domestic leagues.

While naming the squad, Micho confirmed the team will enter residential camp on Wednesday in Kisasi and have a pre-tournament in Algeria early next year.

“We have maintained the core of the team that played the Qualifier matches against Tanzania. We have had the first round of the league running and this helps to put the players in good shape,” he stated.

The CHAN tournament is scheduled to kick off on 13th January to 4th February 2023. Uganda is in Group B alongside DR Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

This is the sixth successive time that Uganda Cranes will play at the final tournament having featured in the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 editions.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders: Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Grant Matsiko (Wakiso Giants FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Arthur Kiggundu (Express FC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Ssemakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa), Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC)

Midfielders: Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hussein Ssenoga (Express FC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Kagawa Ssenoga (KCCA FC), Rogers Kassim Mato (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants FC), Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Cromwell Rwothomio (Vipers SC).