The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has launched a Follow-up Unit in the Inspectorate of Government.

The six-member Unit will be responsible for following up and ensuring that all that all Inspectorate of Government (IG) Recommendations and Court Orders arising out of IG prosecutions are implemented.

The Unit will be headed by Mr Victor Acidri, who is at the rank of Manager and will report directly to the IGG.

The other members of the Unit include Mr Simon Ariko, Ms Zawedde Jemimah, Ms Juliana Nantale Batte, Mr Winfred Gumisiriza and Ms Diana Nakkazi Mirembe.

The IGG noted that the members of the Unit were carefully selected based on competence, hard work, and integrity and incorruptibility.

She asked members of the public, especially public officers and political leaders who have been ordered either by the IG or Court to perform any function arising out of IG investigations to report to the follow-up team and update their records.

“Some people were ordered to refund money in a given period, some were ordered to fire, interdict, suspend, demote, transfer or warn suspects but they did not. Some people were ordered to confiscate, caveat or dispose of property, some were ordered to report back to the IG on actions taken, many of these people, mainly public servants, have ignored the orders because there was no follow-up mechanism,” she said.

She added, “If you fall in any of the above categories, you are advised to report to the IG Follow-Up Unit and update your response to the orders in a period not exceeding two months from today, after which names of debtors and defaulters will be published in the media and vigorous collection done at the defaulters’ cost.”

Public officers who do not carry out IG Recommendations or Court Orders arising out of IG prosecutions will be charged with incompetence, insubordination, neglect of duty, abuse of office or abuse of authority.