On December 13, 2022, at around 6:00 hours in the morning, civilians called on the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) border detachés of Kyapa and Kayaja one by use of telephones and informed the soldiers that the enemy had crossed River Semuliki and entered on the outside.

According to President Museveni, the border detachés informed their Commanding Officer of Mt. battalion –Lieutenant Colonel Saul Bishusha Nabimanya. He organized Assault Squads who advanced using convergence battle formations approaching from four approach routes. They intercepted and attacked the enemy around the villages of Kyapa, Kyobe and Kayaja two, Bweramure junction.

Museveni said the enemy group came from Mambasa territory at River Ituri in Ituri province in a bigger group which crossed Eringeti – Komanda road and entered Irumu territory to areas of Tokomeka and Belu where by on the 11th December 2022, the joint forces of 83 battalion, one Commando battalion and FARDC attacked it and put out of action 30 terrorists, charged eight, recovered guns and rescued 19 abductees.

Stories Continues after ad

“That bigger group was under the enemy Commander, a one Mzee Mayor and another called Rafiki, who were coming to join another enemy commander called Muhammad Lumisa at a place called Maitatu. After that thorough beating, the enemy commander Muhammad Lumisa sent this group of 40 fighters to come to Uganda, kill civilians and loot their properties,” Museveni said.

After a total defeat of this criminal group since 13th December 2022, to-date the results are as follows:

21 Put Out of Action, 15 captured alive, 17 SMGs and two PKs (machine guns charged from them. Making a total of 19 guns recovered from this group), four IEDs (improvised explosive devices), 337 rounds (bullets) of SMGS, 75 rounds (bullets) of PK, five radio –walkie talkies and 15 handset phones.

On the side of the UPDF, one soldier was killed in action, one soldier was wounded in action, one civilian was killed by the enemy and two civilians were injured by the enemy.

Museveni said out of the 40 attackers who crossed to Uganda, 36 are well accounted for. “Combing operations are ongoing to also account for the four remnants. The remaining could have probably drowned in River Semuliki. Their commander, one Yakute, could probably have drowned. The other Commanders killed and identified were Madison and Kyeswa.”