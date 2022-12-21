City Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has thrown a surprise birthday party for Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala.

The surprise Birthday treat was held at the residence of the Cardinal at Nsambya and was attended by 60 people who included businessman Ephraim Ntagand, City lawyer Alex Ruzida among others.

Cardinal Wamala this week turned 96 years.

Stories Continues after ad

He is the only surviving Catholic Cardinal in Uganda.

Sudhir told Eagle Online that he organised the party because of the good dids of the Cardinal.

“He is a symbol of unity, he led the faithful well and was never segregating.”

Sudhir Ruparelia is a Ugandan business magnate and investor of Indian origin. He is the chairman and majority shareholder in the companies of the Ruparelia Group. His investments are mainly in the areas of banking, insurance, education, broadcasting, real estate, floriculture, hotels, and resorts.

Emmanuel Wamala is a Ugandan cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church, and former Archbishop of Kampala from 1990 to 2006. He is currently serving as the Cardinal-Priest of Sant’Ugo, appointed in 1994.

He was one of the cardinal electors who participated in the 2005 papal conclave that selected Pope Benedict XVI, but lost the right to participate in any future conclave as a result of passing his eightieth birthday. He was succeeded in Kampala by Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.