Allan Kanyike, the popular dance hall king of Happiness has died.

Kanyike who is well-known by Kampala party life goers died this evening of brain hemorrhage.

Family sources say lately Kanyike who had just turned 60 years was addmited at Nsambya Hospital due to general body weakness.

However, after the death of his son from Covid-19, Kanyike didn’t come to terms with the fact that he lost the son.

The son was a doctor.