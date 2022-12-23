The chairman of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Dr. Peter Kimbowa has revealed that the appointment of a substantive Managing Director for the Fund is still ongoing.

“Following consultations with various key stakeholders, the appointing authority is conducting a due diligence exercise following the recommendations of the NSSF Board of Directors,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

He said in due course, NSSF members and the public will be informed of the outcome of the due diligence exercise, and subsequently appointment of a Managing Director.

Following the enactment of new legislation, the NSSF Amendments Act, 2022, the Fund is focused on expanding social security coverage, new benefits, and product innovation for the benefit of the members.

“We re-affirm that the Fund is operating normally in the execution of its mandate,” he said.