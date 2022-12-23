Former Presidential candidate Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba has said the motion to censure the Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza won’t succeed because President Yoweri Museveni holds power over Members of Parliament.

Parliament passed a motion that could see Namuganza censured for derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

“We all know the role Museveni played in having Rt. Hon. Anita as Speaker of Parliament. The Speaker can talk to the President even on a daily basis but decided to direct him/executive to hold Hon. Namuganza accountable within 2 months. Really? Censure motion won’t succeed,” Prof Baryamureeba said.

Stories Continues after ad

“Since the signatures to censure Hon. Namuganza have been collected, the MPs expect an invitation from Museveni to guide them like he guided them during Speaker elections. The censure motion shall be defeated and Parliament Leadership shall know who holds power over MPs,” he added.

Following investigations, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an adhoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

It was alleged that Namuganza also took to social media and television questioning the operations, powers and integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament to form adhoc committees.

The Committee on Rules was then tasked to investigate the allegations and observed that the statements made by Namuganza on social media imputed improper motives on Parliament.

The House is expected to conclude the process of censuring Namuganza after the motion gathered the number of required signatures.