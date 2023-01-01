Nine people have been confirmed to have died at Freedom City Mall during the new year fate.

Police say the nine were among many that had moved out to watch fireworks as the world ushered in 2023

“The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rash and neglect that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba and resulted in the deaths of nine people, including several juveniles” reads the police statement.

It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others.

“Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead. The bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago. More information will be made available as it becomes available”.

Police granted permission to several venues where people gathered to usher in 2023 and also watch fireworks.