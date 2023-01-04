The Electoral Commission has released the programme for conducting the by-election of Member of Parliament for Serere County Constituency, Serere District.

The Parliamentary seat for Serere County fell vacant following the death of the former Member of Parliament, the Late Okabe Patrick, in a motor accident on 19th December 2022.

The by–election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Friday 6th to Tuesday 10th January, 2023 at update stations in each of the 38 parishes and wards in Serere County.

Stories Continues after ad

The Commission has appointed Tuesday 10th January 2023 as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the County. The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Serere County will not take place after Tuesday 10th January 2023.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Monday 23rd January to Wednesday 1st February 2023, at all the one hundred thirty-eight (138) polling stations in Serere County.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Wednesday 1st to Monday 6th 2023 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th January, 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Serere.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for nine days, that is, from Monday 13th till `Tuesday 21st February, 2023.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 23rd February, 2023.