Police have summoned more people over the stampede that left ten people dead at the Freedom City mall, along the Kampala-Entebbe road on January 1, 2023. The deceased were among many that had moved out to watch fireworks as the world ushered in the New Year.

Mr Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex, an events promoter that organised an End of Year concert at Freedom City dubbed ‘party after party’ was arrested on Monday and remanded to Luzira prison until January, 10, 2023.

Enanga said they have now summoned the managers, other organizers of the event, the masters of ceremony, ushers, bouncers and private security guards who were dedicated to the event.

Stories Continues after ad

“We wish to inform the public that the task team, actively investigating the tragic New Year concert incident, where 10 concert goers died at Freedom City, on January 1, 2023, managed to charge the promoter of the event, a one Abby Musinguzi, with 9 counts of Rash or Negligent Acts causing death C/S 277 of the Penal Code Act,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

“We have now summoned for questioning; the proprietor of the venue, the managers, other organizers of the event, the masters of ceremony, ushers, bouncers and private security guards who were dedicated to the event. Also summoned are police officers and other security personnel who were deployed to secure the event. At a later stage, we shall listen to the parents to some of the children to establish how they separated from them and got trapped in the passageway and gates,” Enanga added.

It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event’s master of ceremonies encouraged the revellers to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of several people.