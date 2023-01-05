The Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation has written a second letter to the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, insisting that he must apologise for the slander remarks he allegedly made against him.

In his earlier letter Gen Saleh threatened to withdraw the support he has been giving Lukwago to fight “political wars” at Kampala Capital City Authority.

Lukwago allegedly said that Gen Saleh was “misusing his power”. In the second letter, which Gen Saleh wrote on Thursday, dismissed Lukwago’s claims that the Military general had benefited from the controversial closure of the Green Land Investments Limited which was the business arm of the defunct Green Land Bank.

Green Land Investments Limited was started by the late Dr Sulaimani Kiggundu but was closed by the government.

Gen Saleh claimed that he had shares in Green Land Investments Ltd and that he made losses after the closure.

“Glad you have raised the Greenland Investments Ltd Story. I will be one of the biggest benefactors of this compensation. I’m the one who paid the most recent legal fees for the cause. Still waiting for my apology”.

Gen Saleh also attached a certificate of shares to show that he was a shareholder in the defunct company.

The two letters have caused controversy for claiming that Gen Saleh who is the brother of President Yoweri Museveni has been giving support to the opposition Lord Mayor.

In response, Lukwago said he is being maligned by “a very powerful Cartel” that wants to embezzle billions of shillings of Taxpayers’ money through inflated costs of construction and repairs of roads and procurement of land to settle street vendors in Kisenyi.

Lukwago said he has written to the Inspector General of Government to investigate the matter.