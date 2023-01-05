Uganda has been selected to host the next Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) slated for January 3 to January 6, 2024.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa who is currently attending the four-day Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers’ Conference in the Australian capital, Canberra.

The current conference which started on Tuesday, January 3, will end on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Tayebwa described this as another opportunity to showcase Uganda’s beautiful country to the World.

“At the ongoing Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Common Wealth in Canberra, Australia, Uganda has been confirmed to host the next conference from 3rd to 6th January, 2024. This will be another opportunity to showcase our beautiful country to the World,” Tayebwa said.

The Speaker of Parliament Anitah Among will be the chairperson of the Standing Committee.

“Several Speakers of Parliaments have confirmed attending including Sir Lindsay Hoyle, House of Commons, UK, Milton Dick Parliament of Australia, Adrian Rurawhe of New Zealand, Mahinda Yapa of Sri Lanka etc. The Chairperson of the Standing Committee will be our own Anitah Among,” Tayebwa added.

The Conference provides Speakers and presiding officers of National Parliaments in the Commonwealth with a unique opportunity to gather together in a forum of their own to exchange information and express views on matters of common concern.

Among issues discussed at the conference are the format of the said forums; standing committee rules and venues for future meetings. The Speakers are also discussing issues of parliamentary engagement: openness, transparency and accountability; parliamentarians as effective legislators and constituency representatives.