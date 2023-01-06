16 people have been killed in a nasty road accident at Kamdini in Oyam District. Police confirmed the accident saying the cause is yet to be established.

The accident involving motor vehicle Reg UAT 259P belonging to Roblyn bus company that was traveling from Kampala to Gulu rammed into a stationary trailer UAZ 381A/UBD 318C killing 12 people on spot while four died moments after reaching the Atapara Hospital.

It is alleged the trailer was loading at Adebe trading center just one kilometer to corner Kamdini checkpoint when the incident occurred.

Police said the identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be established. Some of the victims remain in critical condition at Atapara Hospital where they are receiving treatment. Bodies conveyed to Anyeke Health IV pending postmortem.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established but preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident. We call for calm from members of the public. Our condolences to the bereaved families,” Police added.