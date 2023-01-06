The late Archbishop Dr. Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo has been remembered. Nkoyoyo who died in 2018, served as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda from 1995 to 2004.

Speaking at the inaugural Archbishop Nkoyoyo memorial lecture at Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba said the Late Archbishop Nkoyoyo was multi-talented, from being a Mechanic to ordained Minister and later Archbishop.

“He was very generous. He identified people’s gifts and empowered them. He sent me to Nakanyonyi to study a Lay Reader’s course and mentored me in ministry,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

He was the vision bearer of the development of the Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site, Namugongo to a world class faith based tourism site. Before the Holy Communion Service and memorial lecture, Kaziimba and other dignitaries visited the ongoing projects like the museum, school, Church and amphitheater.

“I thank Maama Ruth Nkoyoyo for keeping her late husband’s legacy alive by living an exemplary life. I thank the development committee led by Bishop Jackson Matovu for championing the development of this site. Finally, I thank President Yoweri Museveni for supporting the development of the Anglican Martyrs Site,” he said.