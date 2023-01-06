The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has named a seven member select committee to scrutinise and identify prima facie evidence on the censure motion against Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Lands.

The Select Committee will be chaired by Mwine Mpaka. Other members of the committee include Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East), Mpindi Bumali (PWD), Charles Bakkabulindi (Workers), Nancy Acora (Lamwo District), Betty Naluyima (Wakiso District) and Godfrey Ekanya (Tororo North).

The Select Committee is expected to scrutinise all the evidence tabled and report back to the House within 15 days.

The censure motion against Namuganza, follows on after the latter’s handling of the controversial Nakawa-Naguru land giveaway.

The ad hoc committee in their report, recommended that Namuganza steps aside for falsifying a presidential directive that saw the Uganda Land Commission allocate the said land to a section of investors.

Namuganza is reportedly to have said Parliament is powerless and unable to censure her in relation to her involvement in the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

The MPs launched the censure motion following Namuganza’s refusal to apologise to Speaker Anita Among and MPs for her handling of the matter.

A censure does not necessarily mean the removal of a minister from Cabinet, but is a badge of infamy that is almost always followed with an implicated minister’s resignation.

Parliament has in the past censured a couple of ministers.