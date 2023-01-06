The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces together with Uganda Police Force in a joint operation has arrested five UPDF soldiers attached to the guard Battalion for conducting illegal operations against their assumed adversary in Kakoola Ssabagabo in Wakiso District.

The accused UPDF soldiers raided a police station and rescued two of their colleagues who had been arrested and detained for staging an illegal roadblock on Kakoola Ndejje road.

The guards’ illegal operations affected the movement of vehicles which attracted police and Military deployments in Mutungo to swing into action and arrested the soldiers.

The deputy army spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki in a statement said the officers’ actions contravene the UPDF Cord of conduct and is against the good order and discipline of UPDF.

He added that the soldiers will be arraigned before the Court Martial.

“UPDF condemns such behavior in the strongest terms. Such indiscipline shall never be tolerated as it jeopardizes the good working relationship between the two sister forces. The said soldiers shall be arraigned before the court martial,” Col Deo Akiiki said.

Those in custody include: Corporal Kasaija Niclous, Private Oleti Isaac, Corporal Leti Jacob and Private Kazibwe Javira.