Former Minister of State for Public Service and Rukungiri District Woman Member of Parliament, Priscah Sezi Mbaguta has died at the age of 76. Mbaguta died on Monday night in her sleep at her home in Mukono.

Born on 19 February 1946 in Rukungiri District, Mbaguta held a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and public administration from Makerere University, the oldest of Uganda’s public and private universities.

She also held a postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration, also from Makerere, obtained in 1975. Her degree of Master of Arts in public administration and management was obtained in 1997, also from Makerere.

Mbaguta had a long and extensive public service career, starting in 1975, when she worked as the senior personnel officer, in the Public Service Commission, a position she held until 1980.

Between 1980 and 1983, she served as the principal personnel officer in the Public Service Commission, and as the chief personnel officer in the Ministry of Public Services, from 1983 until 1990.

From 1996 until 1999, she served as the acting director, human resource management, in the Ministry of Public Service. She concurrently served as the director of human resource management in the same ministry before becoming director for public sector reform.

She was appointed Minister of State for Public Service in June 2006 a portfolio she held for 10 years. In the cabinet reshuffle of February 16, 2009, and that of May 27, 2011, she retained her cabinet portfolio.

She then tried her hand at active politics and contested to be a woman MP for Rukungiri District in 2011.