Pastor Sirajje Semanda of Revival Church Ministries in Bombo has been convicted and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and payment of a fine worth Shs405 million.

Pastor Semanda, who was sentenced with lawyer Jimmy Arinaitwe, defrauded over 400 private school owners and parents of vulnerable children of over Shs4 billion.

The convicts used their ‘Organisation Hands Across the World Initiative’ to defraud over 5,000 victims promising to get them scholarships, trips abroad and connections to Operation Wealth Creation which was not true.

He is also said to have connived with other two others who together allegedly promised to connect the victims to President Yoweri Museveni.

On realization that the promises weren’t maturing, the victims petitioned Col Edith Nakalema, the then State House Anti-Corruption Unit Head accusing Pastor Ssemanda and the co-accused of fraud.

Ssemanda was arrested in November 2020 at Mutukula as he attempted to flee the country.