Police in Rwenzori West and Fort Portal City have arrested six people on charges of trafficking in persons, after they lured and recruited victims, under a fraudulent employment and business scheme.

The six were coordinators and staffs of Empowered Consumerism, operating under Dream Visionaries in Africa. They include; Lyndon Mugumisiriza, a 22 year old, Aligonza Kenneth aged 22, Namisi Godfrey aged 20, Namakoyo Esther aged 24, Nafuna Rebecca and Nandudu Enida.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said victims received calls from Namisi Godfrey and Namakoye Esther, inviting them for jobs in Fortportal.

Stories Continues after ad

“As a result, four victims mobilised and transported themselves, from the districts of Mbale and Bulambuli up to Fort Portal. However, when they reached Fort Portal, they found no jobs and the employers instead asked them to pay Shs1.6 million for membership and to recruit more victims through a pyramid scheme,” Enanga said.

The victims include; Muyama Phionah a 29 year old student of Buyera village, Bunamaliro parish in Bulambuli district, Napokoli Edwin Isaiah, a 20 year old student of Buhatemela village in Bulambuli district, Mutuwa Doreen, a 24 year old , nursing student of Shikundu village in Mbale district and Nandudu Sophie, a 20 year old student of Buwaya village in Bulambuli district.

Enanga added that the suspects are facing charges of trafficking in persons and will soon be produced before court.

He urged the public with information about a potential trafficking situation, to directly call the Human Trafficking Desk at Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 0713-881798.