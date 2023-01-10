A Turkish aircraft experienced a bird strike during take-off at Entebbe Airport.

According to Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, on Tuesday January 10, 2023, a Turkish Airlines flight number 606 departed Entebbe at 7.30 am for Istanbul while it was raining. Unfortunately, the aircraft experienced a bird strike during take-off.

He said as a precautionary measure, the flight hovered in the Ugandan airspace before landing safely at Entebbe at 08:52 am. The aircraft was checked for airworthiness before resuming the flight.

“There is a Bird Hazard unit at the airport, which undertakes a runway sweep (scaring away of birds) prior to any take-off or landing. That is how we have managed to reduce on instances of this nature inspite of Entebbe being a bird sanctuary,” he said.

He added the Turkish Airlines flight number 606 has however been cleared and departed Entebbe International Airport at 10:49 am with 281 passengers and crew on board.

